Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 161,154 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161,154 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after buying an additional 292,934 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,840,000 after purchasing an additional 917,466 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10.

In related news, Director J Mark Howell purchased 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Michael T. Kestner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Mark Howell acquired 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. StockNews.com raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

