Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,588 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

WIRE stock opened at $122.89 on Tuesday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

