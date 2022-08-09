Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,163 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,163 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,088,000 after acquiring an additional 256,731 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 124,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 362,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 105,982 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neogen Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Neogen news, Director Ronald D. Green purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $240,615. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,436.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $483,435. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Neogen

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.