Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,896 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.29.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $7,098,212.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,460,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,737,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $7,098,212.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,460,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,737,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $155,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,744,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,204,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 700,867 shares of company stock valued at $79,891,112 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AN opened at $123.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $133.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

