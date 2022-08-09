Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,096 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.09 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

See Also

