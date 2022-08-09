Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 376,815 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 376,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 488.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 375,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 311,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 355.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 263,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

