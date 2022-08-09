Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,676 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Abiomed by 14.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed stock opened at $293.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

