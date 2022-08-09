Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,330 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $421,847,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CNH Industrial by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660,436 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,877 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4,283.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,300,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 624.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 5,100,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,941 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

NYSE CNHI opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

