Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,398 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth $528,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFSC. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

