Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 88,682 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,682 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 73,979 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Nomad Foods by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 663,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 67,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Nomad Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Nomad Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $822.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

