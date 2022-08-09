Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 89,954 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 573,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,781,000 after acquiring an additional 311,444 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,852,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,998,000 after acquiring an additional 469,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,204,000 after acquiring an additional 740,754 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.