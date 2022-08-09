Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,078 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Articles

