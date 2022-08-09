Scotiabank Boosts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$26.50

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$29.00 target price on Wajax and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Wajax Price Performance

Shares of WJX stock opened at C$21.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.17 million and a PE ratio of 8.35. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$18.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.67.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

