Sean Gaffney Sells 10,000 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Sean Gaffney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ADUS opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $108.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,909,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 524.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

