SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 151.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,771,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,774,000 after buying an additional 124,430 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,979 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,268,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,218,000 after purchasing an additional 86,873 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 91,443 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 580,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENTA opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

