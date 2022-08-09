Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $482.20

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 482.20 ($5.83) and last traded at GBX 489.40 ($5.91), with a volume of 17732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($5.92).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 725 ($8.76) to GBX 654 ($7.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 647.33 ($7.82).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 538.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 573.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, insider Simon J. Quayle acquired 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 548 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £416,556.72 ($503,330.98).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

