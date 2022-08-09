Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

RKT opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,467,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,504,199.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 841,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,367 in the last three months. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

