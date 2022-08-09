Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $965,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

