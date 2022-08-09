Spectrum Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average of $137.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.