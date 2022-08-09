Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,347 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 75.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SII has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Sprott Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE SII opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $976.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.

About Sprott



Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

