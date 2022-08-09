SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,482,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $32,030,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of SPSC opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.21.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

