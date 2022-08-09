SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $4,929,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SSR Mining by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $87,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,270 shares of company stock valued at $780,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

