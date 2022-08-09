State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 193,743 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in State Street were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average is $76.96. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

