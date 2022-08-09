Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 986,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 105.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 386,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,096,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

