Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $297,493,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,503,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,814,000 after purchasing an additional 642,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 406.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 643,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 516,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 544.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after acquiring an additional 443,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 539,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after acquiring an additional 430,765 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLF opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.539 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

SLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

