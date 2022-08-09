SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,395 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 1,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after buying an additional 253,222 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $3,717,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 129,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.93.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.