Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after purchasing an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,144,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,753,000 after purchasing an additional 130,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,829,000 after purchasing an additional 653,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun Price Performance

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,962,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 253,973 shares of company stock worth $6,546,339 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.