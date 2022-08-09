T Christopher Uchida Sells 750 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00.

PLMR opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $97.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 15.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 885,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Palomar by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 25.3% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

