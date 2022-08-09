T Christopher Uchida Sells 750 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00.
PLMR opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $97.18.
PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.
Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.
