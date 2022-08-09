T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.2 %

TROW opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.37.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.