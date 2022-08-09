Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 3,014.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,844,000 after purchasing an additional 98,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,410,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Shares of THC stock opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.48. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

