TeraGo (TGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.92 million during the quarter.

TeraGo Stock Performance

TGO opened at C$4.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.10. TeraGo has a 1 year low of C$3.48 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

