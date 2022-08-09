The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AES were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in AES by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 6.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in AES by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.

AES Trading Down 1.4 %

AES opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $26.52.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.62%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.