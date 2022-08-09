The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 362.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 91,706 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 92,719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

GT opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

