Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,352 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

