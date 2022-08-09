Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRQ. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$32.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.76. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$38.92. The stock has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$513.14 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

