Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $245.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of TWLO opened at $86.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.51. Twilio has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $382.75.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

