UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UGI were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,626,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,915,000 after acquiring an additional 844,167 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in UGI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,562,000 after acquiring an additional 307,930 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 23.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 482,094 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

