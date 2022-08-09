United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,721 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in United Community Banks by 8.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.05.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

United Community Banks Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.