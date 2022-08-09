Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stake Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 3,074.7% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 634,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 614,941 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Uniti Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,704,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,879,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,046,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,771,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 324,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Uniti Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,336,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,902,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Uniti Group Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

