Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $158.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $127.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.29.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

