Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vericel by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Vericel

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vericel to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.