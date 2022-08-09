Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 53,014 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 53,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 28.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a market cap of $459.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.01. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

