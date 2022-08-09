Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,784 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 144.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,110,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after buying an additional 309,566 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,747,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $239.94 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.79.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

