Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.17.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $375.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.78 and a 200 day moving average of $386.44. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.