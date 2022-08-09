Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 439.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 313,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 254,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 800.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 259,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 231,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 161.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 330,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

