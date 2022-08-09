Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.10 Million Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,409 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $644.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.98.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

