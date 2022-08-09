Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 2,368.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $8,238,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays downgraded Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair downgraded Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

