Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,804 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 757.6% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 312,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 275,792 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 88.6% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 330,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 83.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 304,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 138,452 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 146.9% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 219,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 130,340 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 120,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSSC. B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.72 million, a P/E ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

