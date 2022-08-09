Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vistra were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vistra by 256.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $594,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and have sold 1,755,452 shares valued at $43,933,868. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

