Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 925.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WSO. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.75.

Watsco Trading Up 1.4 %

Watsco stock opened at $285.91 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.98 and its 200-day moving average is $268.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.